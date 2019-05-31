Viasat Dealer is looking for an installer for satellite internet, residential and small commercial, in the SLV and Pagosa Springs area. This will be an independent contractor, paid per installation. Prefer satellite experience- HughesNet, DIRECTV, Dish Network, etc. Viasat training and certification is at no cost but you must become a Viasat Installer. I have jobs available and business is growing. If you want to start something new or get some supplemental income, please contact me ASAP. www.bacatech.com Dan Frelka BacaTech 719-256-1100 dfrelka@bacatech.com