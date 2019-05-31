Viasat Dealer is looking for an installer for satellite internet, residential and small commercial, in the SLV and Pagosa Springs area. This will be an independent contractor, paid per installation. Prefer satellite experience- HughesNet, DIRECTV, Dish Network, etc. Viasat training and certification is at no cost but you must become a Viasat Installer. I have jobs available and business is growing. If you want to start something new or get some supplemental income, please contact me ASAP. www.bacatech.com Dan Frelka BacaTech 719-256-1100 dfrelka@bacatech.com
About The Author
Crestone Eagle
The Crestone Eagle is a monthly newspaper/magazine serving Crestone, Saguache County, and the Northern San Luis Valley.
Related Posts
Flat half acre
May 31, 2019
STARLIT Hostel
May 31, 2019
Land in grants
March 29, 2019
Legal Notice
May 28, 2019
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
47°Feels like: 45°F
Clear
05:4220:20 MDT
Wind: 4mph WNW
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30"Hg
UV index: 0
FriSatSun
min 40°F
76/43°F
71/44°F
76/43°F
71/44°F
Upcoming Events
-
HRRMC Health FairMay 31 - June 1
-
NA Meeting (open, Step Study)June 1 @ 9:00 am
-
NHN Yard SaleJune 1 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
-
Saturday MarketJune 1 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
-
Photo class exhibit openingJune 1 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building (10)
- Apartments/Rooms for Rent (2)
- Archives (227)
- Backpacking (4)
- Breaking News (180)
- Classifieds (34)
- Crestonians Around The World (11)
- Current Edition (4)
- Current Headlines (139)
- Digital Newspaper (2)
- Elections (19)
- Fire (7)
- Free (1)
- Front Cover (92)
- Gardening (30)
- Headlines (12)
- Help Wanted (5)
- Hemp (6)
- Hiking (17)
- Hot Topics (11)
- House for rent (6)
- Houses & Property for Sale (8)
- Kidz Korner (2)
- Letters (72)
- Living on the Earth (90)
- Misc. for Sale (1)
- Outdoors (15)
- Owner/Builder (1)
- Public Notices (3)
- Services (9)
- Skies Over Crestone (74)
- Spiritual Centers (17)
- Spirituality (9)
- This month (3)
- Uncategorized (35)
- Web Exclusive (6)