Saturday 8/14 only, 8am to 3pm at 147 Moonlight Way. Many treasures, antiques, tires, furniture, horse tack. Women’s coats and shoes (size 8.5). Most items $1.00 or less!
Related Posts
Saguache County Sales Tax Grants now available!
July 1, 2021
Painter/Handyman
October 1, 2020
Free to Good Home
March 4, 2021
HELP WANTED PART TIME VSO Officer –
July 22, 2021
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
57°Feels like: 55°F
Clear
6:14am8:02pm MDT
Wind: 7mph NNW
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 29.89"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
86/52°F
86/54°F
79/52°F
86/54°F
79/52°F
Upcoming Events
-
CEOLP/IFC monthly meetingAugust 11 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
-
Rumi Stumi Study Circle. All welcome!August 12 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
-
Sag. Co. Sales Tax Grant deadlineAugust 13
-
Baca Nat’l Wildlife Refuge Open HouseAugust 14 @ 6:00 pm
-
Online Course: Cultivating Emotional BalanceAugust 15
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Book Review
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local Desitinations
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Special Features
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- Saturday August 14th Moving Sale
- Significant tax savings for Colorado residents may be seen
- Colorado will expand background checks, create a gun violence prevention office & give local governments more authority on gun regulations
- Child and Adult Protection Caseworker
- Part Time Staff Member for Moffat Consolidated School District #2
- Creating a sustainable local food supply (April 2003)
- Ballot drop boxes are being placed around Saguache County
- The Flame A filmmaker aims his camera at the spiritual life of Crestone/Baca
- New teaching team members at the Crestone Charter School
- Crestone Music Festival Coming September 4!
- Skies Over Crestone: August 2021
- Coloradans urged to reduce wildfire risk