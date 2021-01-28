The Crestone Charter School is seeking a Director to lead one of Colorado’s oldest and most successful charter schools. We are looking for a person with a passion for innovative education and a commitment to serving our unique mission

Qualifications and Requirements

–A master’s degree and a minimum of 8 years experience in a leadership and/or educational setting are required.

-Knowledge of state and federal laws pertaining to education.

-Experience as a school leader in a rural setting is highly favored, along with experience with charter schools, financial management, and community engagement.

-Willingness to work toward obtaining a Principal Licensure.

For more information, please visit www.crestone-charter-school.org/employment