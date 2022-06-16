A Crestone Resident, who died 5-10 years ago, stole a number of drawings- pen and water colors on paper- by my friend, Palle Bruun. His initials PB, usually found on lower right. Please return, with gratitude, any of Palle’s works you may have received to Resident, PO Box 846, Crestone CO 81131. Thank you.
