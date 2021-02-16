Saguache County Department of Social Services is now accepting applications for the position of Commodities Manager. Position determines eligibility, documentation and benefit delivery, inventory maintenance, and state and county reporting for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and Colorado Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). Must be able to drive a pickup and trailer. No degree or specialized training necessary, but good working knowledge of Word and Excel is necessary. Some lifting is required. Bilingual ability is preferred and given consideration, but not required. Starting salary is $12.75/hr. with an increase to $13.50/hr. after 90 days. Applications and complete job descriptions are available at 505 3rd Street., Saguache, Colorado, by visiting the Saguache County website at SaguacheCounty.net or by calling (719) 655-2231 and requesting one be mailed. Completed applications must be received by Saguache County no later than 3:00 pm. on Friday, February 26, 2021. Saguache is an Equal Opportunity Employer.