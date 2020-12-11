My wife and I plan to move to Crestone next year. We are looking to buy one or two vacant lots in one of the Chalets to build a (modest) home on. Besides being buildable, the lot should be located fairly close to utilities. A scattering of trees and a nice view in one or more directions would be nice. We would make excellent neighbors! All calls will be kept confidential. 206-719-1260.
Related Posts
HOUSE SITTING
December 7, 2020
Artist in Wood
November 30, 2020
Painter/Handyman
October 1, 2020
Alpine Chimney Sweep
October 1, 2020
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
7°Feels like: -6°F
Mostly Cloudy
7:10am4:44pm MST
Wind: 6mph NNW
Humidity: 96%
Pressure: 30.21"Hg
UV index: 0
SunMonTue
28/7°F
30/9°F
28/1°F
30/9°F
28/1°F
Upcoming Events
-
Virtual Monthly SampaiDecember 13 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
-
Geminid meteor showerDecember 13 @ 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
-
New MoonDecember 14
-
New-Moon Fire Ceremony Live-StreamedDecember 14 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
-
Care & Share for SeniorsDecember 15 @ 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Headlines
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Hot Topics
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- SEEKING LOTS for SALE
- Murder in Saguache
- HOUSE SITTING
- Remains Identified
- There’s No Such Thing As A Weed: Winter Solstice self-care
- Living Wisdom Village is happening!
- Skies Over Crestone: December
- A season of hope Christmas stories to warm your heart and make you laugh
- Crestone Baca Resiliency after 4 years
- Governor calls special legislative session for COVID relief
- San Luis Valley COVID cases greatly increase
- The Crestone Eagle: December 2020