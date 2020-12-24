The Town of Crestone is seeking a Water Operator. This position requires an operator with a minimum D1 certification and will need to be a certified water operator within 30 days. Other requirements include High School graduate or equivalent, minimum of 2 years’ experience operating a water treatment system, and knowledge of state laws governing the operation of a municipal water facility. This is a part-time position with hourly rate based on certification and knowledge. Contact Town Hall 719-256-4313 for more information.
