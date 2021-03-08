The Crestone Eagle • February, 2021

Sharron Rose receives Filmmaker of the Year award

by Lori Nagel

On January 13, Sharron Rose was awarded Filmmaker of the Year for her work with the Quantum Qi series, her contribution to the world of Qi Gong, Tai Chi, Daoism, etc. It was awarded by the 20th World Congress on Qigong, Tai Chi, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Daoism and Natural Healing, which is the creation of Dr. Effie Chow, who’s often referred to as the mother of traditional Chinese medicine in the West. Sharron recalls, “It was for my series, but also all the work I’ve done in the Healing Arts and with Sacred Mysteries Productions. I feel really honored to receive this award, and it’s kind of a catalyst. I finished two episodes. Many people in Crestone know about this series in which I am bringing the beauty and power of Qigong and Tai Chi and Chinese medicine out to a global audience. I feel that during this time in the world, with COVID and the toxicity of the media and the attention that we should be paying to our health, that it’s the perfect timing to bring this forth.”

Now Sharron’s looking at ways to bring it out digitally so that everyone can benefit, not just from the teachings and the practices, but financially by becoming an affiliate. Her series features some of our wonderful locals, including John Milton, Dr. Kim Engard and William Martino, along with 20 other Masters from around the world. Other Crestone residents who helped in production are Doug Beechwood, Zane Isaac, David Swain, Denye Scott, Tara Hoffman and Beets. It was filmed in Crestone and in other beautiful places in our country and Bali. Every shot except for one was filmed in the natural world because that’s the essence of the teachings of Daoism. It’s been quite the journey for Sharron. She said it’s like getting a super Ph.D. in Daoism, in Chinese medicine.

In China, they’ve called together thousands of traditional Chinese medicine practitioners, acupuncturists, and herbalists to assist in finding the natural ways to help with COVID. Sharron wrapped up by saying, “The thing I love most about it is that it takes your healing into your own hands.”

Anybody who wants to be of assistance, or has ideas of how to use this as the vehicle for bringing these incredible teachings to the world, please email QuantumQiMovie@gmail.com.