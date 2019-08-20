WANTED: Saguache County Road and Bridge is looking to hire a Shop Foreman.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Applicants must possess a current Class-A CDL license with heavy semi-truck endorsement and a current medical certificate. Applicants should have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, along with extensive knowledge of vehicles, equipment and mechanical maintenance procedures. Prospective employees applying with Saguache County will be required to submit and pass a pre-employment drug screening and criminal background check. Shop Foreman is a full time salaried position – qualified candidates will be able to perform a variety of skilled and semi-skilled duties associated with the supervision of assigned road crew which include installing, repairing and maintaining Saguache County Road and Bridge’s property within the Right-Of-Way. This position is expected to work during road emergencies so you should be available to work nights, weekends and holidays when needed.

Applications and a complete job description are available at the Saguache County Road and Bridge Office: 305 3rd Street, PO Box 476, Saguache, CO 81149. 719-655-2554 or on the Saguache County website www.saguachecounty.net under the Road and Bridge Department tab. Please fill out and submit both applications: The Saguache County Application and the Drivers-Application. Completed applications can be hand delivered or mailed to Saguache County Road and Bridge – at the address listed above, sent by email to mhashbarger@saguachecounty-co.gov or faxed to: 719-655-2543. APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open until a qualified candidate is hired. Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.