SLV REC office closed to public

SAN LUIS VALLEY—San Luis Valley REC has been closely monitoring recent events associated with COVID-19 (Corona Virus) in Colorado. Due to the escalating situation, SLV REC will be closing its office to the public March 18 through April 1 for the safety and health of members, employees and the general public.

Members can pay their bills online through SmartHub (www.slvrec.com or www.ciello.com), by phone (877-760-7468), at the drop box outside of REC headquarters (3625 US Hwy 160 W in Monte Vista), by mail (PO Box 3625, Monte Vista, CO 81144), as well as at the following local bank branches: First Southwest Banks, Community Banks and Del Norte Bank.

Members can still reach REC for assistance at 719-852-3538 or 800-332-7634 during normal business hours (Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or by email at power@slvrec.com.

REC apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause, but rest assured this will not affect the REC’s ability to deliver electricity or Ciello’s broadband services. Crews will remain on-call, and all regularly scheduled maintenance will continue.