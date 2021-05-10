Double lot 1600 sqft home in Chalet II. Stunning views, deck, garage, greenhouse. Tons of solar gain & wood-burning stove. $1600 + utilities, 2 mo dep. No smokers, grows. Pets w/ref+dep. Call 719-429-8463
