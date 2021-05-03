The Crestone Eagle • May, 2021

Sprouting seed of hope: Shumei celebrates 19 years in Crestone May 15 & 16!

It is hard to believe that 19 years ago Shumei International Institute opened their doors to the Crestone community. Daily tours, art symposia, concerts and gardening classes are just a small sample of events we miss sharing with all of you. However we have hope for the year to come!

While we would love to have our event as we have in years past, we have decided to continue with our virtual format. We have great hope for the future and look forward to harvesting the benefits this time of transformation has given us.

Shumei will start the celebration Saturday May 15 at 5:45pm when we will be streaming a Taiko performance before our annual World Peace Prayer Sampai. Join us with thousands of Shumei Centers and individuals from around the globe as we pray for world peace, together from home. Then on Sunday May 16 at 10:30am we will be live streaming our 19th Anniversary Sampai. Please join us as we celebrate 19 years of community, love and light. Visit www.shumeicrestone.org to RSVP and a link will be sent as we get closer to the event.

Thank you community. We are so very grateful for you all!