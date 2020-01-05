published March 2015

Passing into the world of soul

“All there was soul or made of sheer soul-stuff;

A sky of soul covered a deep soul-ground.

All here was known by a spiritual sense:

Thought was not there but a knowledge near and one

Seized on all things by a moved identity . . .

“Immersed in voiceless internatal trance

The beings that once wore forms on earth sat there

In shining chambers of spiritual sleep . . .

They had returned into the world’s deep soul.

All now was gathered into pregnant rest . . .

“The spirit wandering from state to state

Finds here the silence of its starting-point

In the formless force and the still fixity

And brooding passion of the world of Soul.

Here was the fashioning chamber of the worlds . . . ”

-Sri Aurobindo, Savitri

Crestone has been in mourning this winter. The Crestone End of Life Project and many caregivers have helped the families and the community with their generous energy and efforts. In sympathy and gratitude, we offer some words from Sri Aurobindo and the Mother:

“The question of departure depends on the degree of development, the conditions of death—and above all on the unification of the being and its attitude at the time of leaving the body . . . What the soul will do, where it will go—all depends on what it has decided before leaving the body. And this capacity to keep around itself the being that has been fully organized and unified in its physical life, will allow it a sure choice of what it wants to do.

“And then, if its work has been done well and the parts of its being or its sheaths which it has left in their different domains have managed as they should there, when it descends again, it will put on one after another all these parts which lived with it in a past life and with this wealth of knowledge and experience it will prepare to enter a new body . . .” – The Mother.

The Mother, Sri Aurobindo’s “radiant collaborator”, was born in Paris on February 21, 1878. We gathered at Savitri House for “Darshan”, chanting and films to celebrate her birth and great work for more than fifty-two years in Pondicherry, India. Interested members of the community are welcome to join us for potluck dinner, meditation and discussion at 5pm Tuesday evenings. Call 256-4917 for information.