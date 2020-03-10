Stables Sewer Manhole Repair Project March 2020

Baca Water is working to rehabilitate, repair and/or replace sanitary sewer manholes and mains within the District’s collection system along the paved portion of Badger Road that connects from Camino Baca Grande West towards Wagon Wheel Road. Service should not be affected, however roads may be closed. Please be cautious around the workers.

Your patience will be greatly appreciated.

Our apologies for any inconvenience you experience.

Avalanche Excavating Inc. is contracted to complete this work.

Work will begin the 2nd or 3rd week in March and will continue through the end of the month.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact: Baca Water & Sanitation at 719-256-4310. Thank you.