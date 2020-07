AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF CRESTONE, COLORADO, ADOPTING BY REFERENCE AND ENACTING A NEW MUNICIPAL CODE FOR THE TOWN OF CRESTONE, PROVIDING FOR THE REPEAL OF ORDINANCES NOT INCLUDED THEREIN; PROVIDING FOR THE ADOPTION OF A SECONDARY CODES BY REFERENCE, NAMELY: THE CRESTONE MODEL TRAFFIC CODE FOR COLORADO, 2020 EDITION; PROVIDING FOR THE MANNER OF AMENDING SUCH CODE; AND PROVIDING WHEN SUCH CODE AND THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE.

Done and signed the 13th day of July 2020

As per the Town of Crestone Ordinance #2020-4 and Colorado CRS 31-16-105

Submitted by Clerk Allyson Ransom on behalf of the Crestone Board of Trustees