Statement from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Colorado’s Elections

Below is a statement from Secretary of State Jena Griswold regarding false narratives from the Trump legal team:

“Colorado’s election model is considered the nation’s gold standard and has gained widespread bipartisan support since its implementation in 2013. With that in mind, unfounded claims and false narratives made by President Trump’s campaign legal team are deeply troubling.

“Colorado’s 2020 general election has been extremely successful, holding true to our state’s high standards of election turnout, accessibility, and security. Colorado just completed the statewide post-election Risk Limiting Audit, which is an audit that provides a high statistical confidence in the election results. Colorado voters can rest assured that their voices have been heard and we look forward to certifying the 2020 General Election on November 30, notwithstanding any statutory recounts of local races.”