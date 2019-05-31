Large, furnished apartment for rent in downtown Crestone. 450 SqFt, Private Entrance. $750 / Mo. Includes Utils and Internet. NS, No Pets. Quiet. 775-636-1877
About The Author
Crestone Eagle
The Crestone Eagle is a monthly newspaper/magazine serving Crestone, Saguache County, and the Northern San Luis Valley.
Related Posts
Furniture for Sale
April 17, 2019
Stunning 40 Acre Property
May 31, 2019
Windows & Chimneys
May 31, 2019
2 private lots in Chalet 1
May 31, 2019
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
47°Feels like: 45°F
Clear
05:4220:20 MDT
Wind: 4mph WNW
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30"Hg
UV index: 0
FriSatSun
min 40°F
76/43°F
71/44°F
76/43°F
71/44°F
Upcoming Events
-
HRRMC Health FairMay 31 - June 1
-
NA Meeting (open, Step Study)June 1 @ 9:00 am
-
NHN Yard SaleJune 1 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
-
Saturday MarketJune 1 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
-
Photo class exhibit openingJune 1 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building (10)
- Apartments/Rooms for Rent (2)
- Archives (227)
- Backpacking (4)
- Breaking News (180)
- Classifieds (34)
- Crestonians Around The World (11)
- Current Edition (4)
- Current Headlines (139)
- Digital Newspaper (2)
- Elections (19)
- Fire (7)
- Free (1)
- Front Cover (92)
- Gardening (30)
- Headlines (12)
- Help Wanted (5)
- Hemp (6)
- Hiking (17)
- Hot Topics (11)
- House for rent (6)
- Houses & Property for Sale (8)
- Kidz Korner (2)
- Letters (72)
- Living on the Earth (90)
- Misc. for Sale (1)
- Outdoors (15)
- Owner/Builder (1)
- Public Notices (3)
- Services (9)
- Skies Over Crestone (74)
- Spiritual Centers (17)
- Spirituality (9)
- This month (3)
- Uncategorized (35)
- Web Exclusive (6)