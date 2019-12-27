This home is 3 bedroom and 2 full baths with an open floor plan, passive solar heating, Trombe wall, baseboard, an ETS heater, and a wood-burning stove. Huge windows give an expansive view of the mountains and the valley. Huge fenced yard with a doggie door; big fenced vegetable garden; single detached garage. A large front deck with a flower garden offers long views. The floor plan offers privacy for each bedroom with the master at one end, a large 2nd bedroom at the other end and a bedroom in the middle, all with very separate spaces. Beautiful hardwood French oak flooring throughout the whole house. Large living room. The home is situated on 3 acres on a private cul-de-sac with many trees and easy access. $1,750 per month, first, last, and security. Utilities not included. Available Feb. 1st. Email sashayeshe@gmail.com or text to 720-666-9979