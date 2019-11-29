This home is 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan, passive solar heating, Trombe wall, baseboard heat, ETS heater, and a wood-burning stove. Huge windows give an expansive view of the mountains and the valley. Huge fenced yard with a doggie door; fenced vegetable garden; single detached garage. Enjoy watching the sunset from the hot tub in the privacy of the big yard. A large front deck with a flower garden offers long views. The floor plan offers privacy for each bedroom with the master at one end, a large 2nd bedroom at the other end and a bedroom in the middle. Hardwood French oak flooring throughout the whole house. Large living room. The home is situated on 3 acres on a private cul-de-sac with many trees and easy access. $1,800 per month, first, last, and security. Utilities not included. No smoking. Available Feb. 1st. Email sashayeshe@gmail.com; 720-666-9979.