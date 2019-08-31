by William Howell & Mary Gaetjens

Four mamos and, for the first time ever, a zaga (male and female spiritual leaders, respectively) from the Heart of the World, the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta in Colombia (SNSM), share experiences of the Great Harmony (Sé) and the Universal Consciousness (Aluna) and how such wisdom intersects with our water, mountains, rocks and air. You can be present and contributing at this pioneering moment in time.

In unbroken lineage for over a millennia, mamos and zagas belonging to the planet’s last pre-Columbian people have undergone life-long training in Earth stewardship. They hold the feminine as absolutely sacred. They communicate directly with Mother Nature and minister to living beings, elements and plants in ecosystems worldwide through pagamento, literally payment to Mother Earth for her constant and abundant gifts. Pagemento has mitigated drought, prevented disease in flora and fauna, calmed storms and prevented disaster worldwide since time immemorial.

Mamos and zagas see you through the Mother’s eyes as an interconnected individual within the natural environment, not as something separate from it. With compassion and without judgment they instantly access and clear disease, bringing you into harmony in spirit/mind/body. They treat holistically, meaning they heal our relationship to all of Nature, including personal environment (the physical space you live and work in, and all those you interact with).

Attending a workshop with the Teyuna has a butterfly effect that resonates from your physical placement on the planet to the Sacred Mountain of the SNSM, and resonates world-wide. People feel a sense of hope and connection that is unprecedented. Energy is realigned and an opening that offers us the freedom to be our unique and universal selves fully is facilitated.

Gather to sit in deep meditative listening, compassionate leadership, and service.

* 9/12: Universal Harmony, Holistic Global Connection and Pagamento

* 9/13: Balancing Metuna (positive, harmonious, clear energy) & Zongla (negative, chaotic, muddy energy) and personal pagamento (healings)

* 9/14: The Four Vital Signs of an Environment and personal pagamento

* 9/15: Earth Stewardship and Continuing Wisdom

Questions? Contact Mary at 802-949-0624. For registration email William (vishnudatta108@ yahoo.com). Fees: $104/day; $374 for all 4 days (locals). $133/day; $499 for 4 days (visitors). For more information and online registrations see TeyunaFoundation.org.

Mamos and zagas feel through the Mother what is happening on the planet. A story relayed from Amanda Bernal-Carlo, director of the Great Balance, a partner of Teyuna Foundation: Amanda was in the SNSM when a mamo urgently called all members of his community to convene for a special ceremony. “Blood is dyeing rivers in the world and I can hear the crying of children and women,” he said. At the same moment, mamos and zagas across the SNSM heard the call and gathered as well “to heal the world of the younger brothers” (what they call westerners). They had no way of knowing what Amanda later learned: they were in ceremony at exactly the time Syria was under attack by ISIS.