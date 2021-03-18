The Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Earth Knack! Sunday April 4th 1pm Bring something for the kids to hide. Join around the campfire for stories and songs. Please bring your own dishes! Your decision about masks for yourself and your family will be respected and there is plenty of room to spread out. Bring your own food this year if you are not comfortable sharing potluck dishes that may be brought.

For directions to the Blankenship residence and Earth Knack school site : http://www.earthknack.com/directions/ Open community invitation. No dogs please.