Located in the San Luis Valley in south/central Colorado under the shadow of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the district serves a small, remote and unique mountain community. Our office setting includes a friendly, team-oriented group of employees.

Office hours are 8:00 am through 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

Under general supervision, this position provides support to the District Manager, District Director of Utilities and staff. The position also provides customer service at the front desk. Basic duties include: water and sewer utility billing services, assistance with accounts payables, cash receipting functions and general office work along with excellent customer service including processing mail and answering general calls.

Skills: A good working knowledge of MS Office suite- Word, Excel and general computing is a must, past experience/education in bookkeeping and accounting desirable.

How to Apply:

Applications are available at www.bacawater.com/forms

Submit a completed application and résumé to:

Human Resources

Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District

PO Box 520- 57 Baca Grant Way S

Crestone, CO 81131

Or email: info@bacawater.com