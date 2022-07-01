For Office Assistant and Custodian, and 2022/23 school year openings for Elem and MS classroom aides, van driver (non-CDL), janitor, and book-keeper/ accountant. Please explore crestone-charter-school.org/employment. Wages: $15-19/hr with generous benefits, flexible hours, great environment, and growth opportunities. Explore your future with us!
Related Posts
Our neighbors, the mountain lions (March 2005)
November 23, 2019
Water user laws tighten as water table drops (August 2003)
March 20, 2020
Lovely 3 bedroom house for rent
April 1, 2022
The Crestone Eagle: July 2014
July 6, 2014
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
68°Feels like: 68°F
Cloudy
5:45am8:30pm MDT
Wind: 10mph E
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 1
SunMonTue
73/54°F
77/54°F
79/52°F
77/54°F
79/52°F
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Book Review
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Special Features
- Spirituality & Spiritual Centers
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- The Crestone Charter School has Immediate Openings
- The Crestone Charter School has immediate openings
- House for rent
- NOTICE OF COMMUNITY MEETING FOR INDUSTRIAL TOWER WEST & BACA GRANDE WATER and SANITATION DISTRICT
- The Town of Crestone seeks a part-time Office Aide to assist the Town Hall administration. The starting pay begins at $17.00 per hour.
- SEARCHING:
- FIREWOOD FOR SALE
- FOR SALE:
- Living on the Earth: Our water, climate & stream flow
- How the Great Sand Dunes were saved
- Douglas County votes no to expend federal funds on RWR water export proposal
- The Crestone Eagle: June 2022