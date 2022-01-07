Related Posts
The Crestone Eagle: December 2012
November 30, 2012
The Crestone Eagle: January 2017
January 3, 2017
The Crestone Eagle: January 2014
January 6, 2014
The Crestone Eagle: September 2011
September 1, 2011
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
45°Feels like: 39°F
Sunny
7:19am5:00pm MST
Wind: 11mph S
Humidity: 37%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 2
SatSunMon
43/16°F
39/7°F
39/9°F
39/7°F
39/9°F
Upcoming Events
-
Here to Listen w/Town Council memberJanuary 8 @ 10:00 am
-
CEOLP/IFC monthly meetingJanuary 12 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
-
Sufi Dhikr. All welcome!January 13 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
-
Land Development Code discussionJanuary 13 @ 5:00 pm
-
Baca Water & San. monthly public online meetingJanuary 19 @ 9:00 am
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Book Review
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local Desitinations
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Special Features
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- Saguache Ranger District exploring interest in outfitting & guiding services for Crestone & the region
- San Luis Valley Seed Exchange becomes a non-profit
- Living on the Earth: Crestone Evergreens
- Renewable Water Resources proposes selling SLV water to Douglas County—SLV opposition organizes
- The Crestone Eagle: January 2022
- CSU Extension, SLV Area and Saguache County are hiring a part time, 4-H Youth Program Coordinator.
- Saguache County Road and Bridge is Accepting Bids for the following item. Trailer with a pintle hitch to Haul rubber tire Paver/ Backhoe
- A Mail Ballot Election will be held on April 5, 2022.
- Saguache County Sales Tax Grants now available!
- State Mental Health Safety Net is “Failing” Coloradans. Will planned reforms fix or further the problems?
- Mountain View Lot For Sale
- Crestone Charter School Seeks a Classroom Aide