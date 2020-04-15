The Fellowship of the Flowers invites you to plant flowers this spring

The Crestone Eagle • March, 2020

by Patrick Moore

In the summer of 2017 we in this community banded together as The Fellowship of the Flowers to plant flowers in the town’s new flower beds and to create an oasis of light and beauty and fellowship high up here where no shadow can touch. Hundreds donated money to buy flowers and trees. Many more donated flowers from their own gardens. On June 3, 2017 over a hundred of us came out in unity, fellowship, beauty and light to plant the new trees and flowers. It was awesome! It also proved that this is a community of Keepers of the Light.

Since that summer, many things have happened; the flowers and trees in the beds have thrived! Phase II of the Town’s infrastructure and flood control project has been completed. The irrigation system for the flower beds has been reworked in Phase I and installed in Phase II and have been fully tested and work perfectly.

This summer we will band together again in fellowship and common purpose to plant trees and all the new flower beds in Phase II. Kizzen and her group are raising funds and organizing to plant the trees. (See the article about that in this issue of The Crestone Eagle). The Fellowship of the Flowers will raise money, gather home grown flowers and plant the flowers in Phase II beds. Our budget this year is $7,000. (There are more and larger beds). Please donate generously.

Donations can be taken to Elaine at the Crestone Mercantile Grocery. You can also mail donations to Crestone Mercantile Grocery, attn: Fellowship of the Flowers, PO Box 249, Crestone, CO 81131. Finally, you can give your donations to Patrick (me) anytime, anywhere! In fact, if you throw money at me, I’ll know exactly what it’s for, and thank you in advance for that.

You can volunteer in any capacity you feel inspired to by calling or texting me at 719-588-6431, or drop me an email at epmdomone@gmail.com. And of course, it will be awesome when everybody comes out to help on the day of planting. We’re aiming for June 6 and/or 7.

Please spread the word. Tell your non-local family and friends about this community effort and invite them to be a part of it. And remember: “Deep in their roots, All flowers keep the light.” (Theodore Roethke).