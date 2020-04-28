The Historic Ute Theatre in Saguache: 2019 in Review

by Heidi Wong

Winter Solstice marked exactly 6 months since the grand reopening of the Historic Ute Theatre in June, and we would like to thank everyone for helping us bring innovative and meaningful programming to the valley. We are thrilled to report that we have hosted over 30 diverse and affordable events ranging from live theatre and music to films and special events!

Somehow, we brought some fabulous live theatre to our stage from the get-go. Money Talks: But What the Hell is it Saying kicked off our grand-reopening weekend! We sure set the bar high and met it again with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz performed by the Saguache Community Players. Then the Red Thread Playback Theatre Company visited us and both offered a performance and a workshop on an unique form of improvisation called playback theatre. Community members have also been encouraged to explore the performing arts through talent shows as well as our Flash Fiction Fridays.

Music! Music!and more Music! Kicking off our grand re-opening weekend, The River Arkansas graced our stage more than once! We have welcomed awesome artists & bands from Crestone – including Jah Kings, The Water Table, The Audience and Chances R Good – as well as from Saguache and beyond the valley. We even hosted a fantastic three-day Some Folk Fest over Labor Day weekend.

We have been trying out a variety of film offerings, including: Bill Murray Mondays; the Manhattan Short Film Fest; The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, a silent cinema classic with a live music score and our first Foreign Film Friday! Oh, and Labyrinth in celebration of Jim Hensen’s birthday, featuring our very own ventriloquist!

We have offered a range of events that bring diversity and education to the stage. Our sincerest thanks to the the Shumei International Institute for collaborating with us to host our Japanese Culture Event, featuring an origami class, 2 performances by the Hikari Taiko Drummers, and two Japanese films. We also hosted Right to Rest, a documentary about efforts in Denver to alleviate homelessness, followed by a panel discussion; as well as an event to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Liangyeh Tai from Taiwan and Boulder graced our stage with classical piano and poetry readings as well as a wonderful free workshop, thanks to a Saguache County Sales Tax grant. We also invited SD Youngwolf to the theatre for storytelling and an art exhibit in recognition of Native American Heritage month. Lastly, we have hosted fundraisers for local non-profits as another means of giving back to the community.

We are really happy about what we’ve accomplished with your kind support, but we also need to hibernate in January to plan awesome programming for the new year. We would very much appreciate your ideas and feedback! You can find our survey at www.historicutetheatre.com or just leave a message at: info@historicutetheatre.com or 719.427.1080.

Wishing you a Happy New Year and see you in February!