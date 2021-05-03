The Crestone Eagle • May, 2021

The Historic Ute Theatre launches inspiring 2021 season

We’re excited to kick off our 2021 season this month with an array of diverse online workshops for all ages centered around storytelling, visual arts, improv, puppetry, wellness, dance, writing and voice. We’ll also offer interactive play readings, virtual talent shows, and cultural arts programming.

This past year catalyzed a metamorphosis for The Historic Ute Theatre and Cultural Arts Center. Our doors in historic downtown Saguache were forced to close after only 9 months of live programming. After a few months of introspection, we reinvented ourselves in an online format. During 2020, through collaboration with a team of hard-working, talented folks—and thanks to the generosity of grantors and donors—we hosted over 25 free workshops, children’s camps, and special events providing arts and wellness education.

We’re proud of our resilience this past year and discovered many silver linings: our online programming enabled us to offer affordable and accessible programs for all ages within and beyond the San Luis Valley, as well as expand our notions of community theater to include lifelong learning through an emphasis on arts and wellness education.

Even though our doors are closed, our hearts remain open, and our community continues to grow. Stay tuned—there’s a lot to be excited about during these transformative times.

If you’re interested in what we’re up to and would like to attend any of our upcoming events this season, visit www.historicutetheatre.com or find us on facebook!