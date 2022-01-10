This position is part time and entails visiting various properties around the county, taking physical measurements of the houses/buildings, taking photos of the subject buildings, and submitting clear to-scale drawings and photos to the Assessor. A background in construction (or a demonstrable understanding of various construction techniques) is required, along with an ability to communicate well with property owners. This job can easily be done via email and other electronic communications without the need to submit completed work in person. It is also possible to do this job with a partner if desired. The starting pay is $65 per completed assignment,plus mileage, with a six month probation period. A complete job description is available at the following link: www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov. Applications and job description are also available at 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO, or by calling 719.655.2231 to request one be mailed to you. Completed applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

