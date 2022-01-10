Experience with assessment and appraisal desired but not essential. This full time position provides an opportunity for rapid advancement along with the possibility of working remotely part of the week. Advanced computer and keyboarding skills required including also, Microsoft Word, Excel ,etc. The successful applicant agrees to complete Colorado Division of Property Taxation coursework leading to acquiring a Colorado Ad Valorem Appraiser’s License within two years. Starting salary is $15.05/hr, possibly higher DOE. Applications and complete job descriptions are available at 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO, by visiting the Saguache County website at saguachecounty-co.gov, or by calling (719) 655 2231 and requesting one be mailed. Completed applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.