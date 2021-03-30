The San Luis Valley Seed Exchange happens at Joyful Journey April 17 & 18

You are invited to the San Luis Valley Seed Exchange! The 11th annual event will be held on April 17 and 18 from 9am-4pm at Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa.

Speaker presentations

The SLV Seed Exchange is a community event focused on cultivating sustainability in the San Luis Valley. This year’s theme is Food Sovereignty, Storage & Security. There will be a two-day speaker series on this topic, including individual speakers, panel discussions, and project updates from local community members who are working to help make our valley more sustainable. Some of the speakers include:

Biodynamic Restoration & Healing with Aaron Perry – Y On Earth

Seeds are our Past, Present & Future with Addelina Lucero – SLV Local Foods Coalition

Preserve & Store your Fruits & Veggies with Melinda Bateman – Morning Start Farm

Optimizing Diversity on Small Farms with Chris Pieper – Flourish Farms

Growing Community Now: Food Security in Rural Areas with Micah Roseberry

Forums on What is Food Sovereignty & Why Should I Care? and Making Money as a Small Producer, as well as updates from the community, including from High Grounds Garden, Miss Penn’s Seed Vault, Crestone Mercantile, Heart of Saguache, Crestone Garden Group, Cho Ku Rei, White Mountain Farm, Rio Grande Farm Park, Crestone Energy Fair, and more.

There will be limited seating to watch the presentations in person, and participate in audience questions. You can view the presentations virtually via livestream on SLVSeedExchange.com, or on the Facebook page of Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa. The speaker presentations will also be recorded, and can be viewed after the event in high resolution video on SLVSeedExchange.com or the YouTube channel of the Crestone Energy Fair, who is partnering with the Seed Exchange this year.

Vendor Booths

Visit the vendor tent. Booths from local vendors will be located in and next to a large, outdoor tent. Vendors include Sol Mountain Farm, SLV Local Foods Coalition, Growing Spaces, InfiniTeaFarm, Sunflower Station, Nola Naturals, and many more. Mandala Pizza will also be selling delicious food from their food truck, and there will be door prizes available.

Seed swap

And, of course, bring your seeds to share! The large community seed swap table is a tradition at the event. Bring seeds to give away and pick up new ones to plant for spring. Do not bring any cannabis seeds. The event does not allow any seeds, plants, food, etc. above .03% THC.

Free admission

The entire event is free to the public, although donations are greatly appreciated. The event does not make any money, and all proceeds of the event will be donated to the Moffat Pk-12 Greenhouse Program. The event is fueled by our sponsors, who generously donate to make the SLV Seed Exchange possible!

If you would like to help the event as a volunteer or sponsor, please reach out to Joyful Journey Hot Springs at 719-256-4328 and ask for Cherie. See you on April 17 and 18 at the 11th Annual San Luis Valley Seed Exchange!