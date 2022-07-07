A charming small straw bale house (1 bedroom, 1 bath, W/D), unfurnished, radiant floor heat, a greenhouse, Zen-like beauty (located at Hilltop Way). Private, good views, close to town. Available in August for long-term rent. $1,500 + utilities. Text or call: 720-666-9979; email: sashayeshe@gmail.com
