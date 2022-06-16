Essential job duties include, but are not limited to, answering the phone and interacting with members of the public, and providing administrative support to Town Hall staff.

A complete job description and employment application form can be found at townofcrestone.colorado.gov.

Completed applications can be submitted in one of three ways:

Via the secure payment slot located to the right of the entrance to Town Hall (108 W. Galena Ave.)

Via email to crestonetownoffice@gmail.com

Via USPS to PO Box 64, Crestone, CO 81131

The Town of Crestone is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, the Town of Crestone complies with applicable state laws.