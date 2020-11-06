The Crestone Eagle • October, 2020

There’s No Such Thing As A Weed: An herbal cough syrup recipe

by Dorje Root, RH (AHG)

As I write this there is a smokey haze not only over the valley, but across the whole country. I just spoke to my sister in Maine who said that the sunrises and sunsets were marked by a glowing red orb of a sun, and the skies were hazy. In Maine. From fires in the west coast. And it’s likely that fires in the west will be a yearly event for the time being.

In addition to smoke-filled skies, there are of course respiratory viruses that will be around in one form or another for some time to come. Having a good respiratory syrup on hand is essential in these times.

There are several things I like about this particular syrup. Because it contains not one but two members of the Malvaceae family (marshmallow and hibiscus), it’s soothing to not only the lungs but also the digestive tract and urinary tract. I have at times taken a spoonful of this before bed for indigestion.

So let me share this recipe with you:

Horehound Hibiscus Respiratory Syrup

½ oz. Horehound

2 cups Water

1 cup Honey

¼ oz. Echinacea tincture

¼ oz. Osha tincture

1 tsp Marshmallow root

powder

¼ oz. Hibiscus

Make horehound decoction (bring 1 cup water and horehound to a boil, allow to simmer until reduced by half). Strain.

Infuse hibiscus in 1 cup boiling water for 30 minutes. Strain.

Add honey to strained horehound decoction, add strained hibiscus infusion.

Add tinctures. Cool. Whisk in marshmallow powder.

Allow to sit ~ 1 hour. Pour into amber bottle or glass jar.

The honey helps preserve the syrup (as well as keeping the herbs in contact with the throat longer), but I recommend keeping it in the refrigerator anyway. Syrup will keep up to a year. Take a spoonful as needed. Stay safe and healthy my friends.

Dorje Root, RH (AHG) is an herbalist and energy healer. For an appointment call 719-937-7786 or visit www.rootsofhealing.com.