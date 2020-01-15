published: January 2019

There’s No Such Thing As A Weed: Garlic is great!

by Dorje Root, RH (AHG)

Garlic (Allium sativum)

We have so many amazing anti-microbial herbs here in the Baca. However, there is a potential problem with over-harvesting herbs like osha, usnea and others in this dry climate.

Garlic is one of the most amazing medicinal herbs available. It’s not only amazing, it’s not endangered, it’s in no danger of being over-harvested, and it can be grown by anyone in a garden of any size, or bought in any supermarket in a pinch.

I’m sure most people have heard that garlic is a great herb for colds and flus, but its benefits go far beyond those situations. Garlic is a potent anti-microbial, useful for bacterial, viral, and fungal infections, rivaling leading antibiotics. It’s been used in respiratory infections, urinary tract infections and more (including ear infections in the form of ear oil). It’s also anti-parasitic, being helpful for intestinal parasites and worms. It would be something worth exploring for treating Lyme disease, which is becoming an epidemic in this country, according to some.

The most potent constituent for infections is also one that is easily broken down. The best way to use garlic for infections is raw, and consumed immediately after crushing or chopping as the active component converts quickly after being exposed to air. Try chopping it finely and spreading on toast with butter. Or, my current favorite, blend chopped garlic with the juice of a lemon, an orange, and a little olive oil (it’s part of a liver flush formula that I’ve come to love). A clove of garlic can also be cut in half and taped on the soles of the feet. See how long it takes for the taste to be in your mouth!

In addition to being a potent anti-microbial, garlic is also a valuable herb for cardiovascular issues. It is a hypotensive, and so lowers blood pressure. It also lowers cholesterol levels and improves the health of the whole cardiovascular system.

Garlic is a hot herb energetically, so caution is needed in certain circumstances. It can burn the skin when applied directly, and it’s possible to consume too much. Start slowly and check in to make sure your system is handling it. More is not always better! And of course there is the problem with losing friends! Here’s to our health!

Dorje Root, RH (AHG) is an herbalist and natural healer, also working with Plant Spirit Medicine, Intuitive Energy Healing and ‘The Journey’ cellular healing. For an appointment call 719-937-7786 or visit www.rootsofhealing.com.