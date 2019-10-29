Here are a few specific combinations that have been used over time:

Elder flower, yarrow, and peppermint, combined in equal parts and made into a hot tea has been used to reduce fever. It’s beneficial for children and the dried herbs can be mixed in advance.

Thyme, mullein, oregano, sage (garden), and peppermint can be used singly or in combination in a steam for colds and flus.

Chamomile and catnip are both helpful for babies and children with colic. Dilute teas for small children. Strong chamomile tea is helpful as a digestive aid for adults.

Many of these herbs have nutritional benefits too. Nettles and dandelion leaf have more vitamins and minerals than any greens you can buy in a store.

So now here’s a disclaimer: I count on common sense to be work– ing when you’re inexperienced with herbs (or children) especially because I’m talking about using herbs for kids. If your child has more than a passing thing, check it out, go to a MD or ND and get a diagnosis. Err on the cautious side, especially at first or when you have doubts. And although there are some truly fabulous books out there, partner with someone who knows herbs well while you’re learning. I haven’t said a lot in these articles about exact preparations or dosages for a reason, partly space, but also because these articles are meant to be educational but not a how-to manual. Enjoy and learn enough to be useful!

Dorje Root, RH (AHG) is an herbalist and natural healer, also working with Plant Spirit Medicine, Intuitive Energy Healing and ‘The Journey’ cellular healing. For an appointment call 719-937-7786 or visit www.rootsofhealing.com.