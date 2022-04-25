The Town of Crestone is seeking a contract Town Engineer to provide engineering support for water, wastewater, storm drainage, and street systems. Assists with budget preparation for project planning and management for the construction of municipal public works projects. Oversees assigned projects to ensure contractor compliance with time and budget parameters for the project. Please submit detailed qualifications and experience in similar-sized towns including five client references to crestonetownoffice@gmail.com , or PO Box 64 Crestone, CO 81144 no later than 8:00 am on Monday, May 16th.