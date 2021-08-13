Contract position: Part-time

Duties:

*Clean public areas in the town hall building once a week

*Follow all safety practices in operating equipment and using cleaning supplies

Applications are available on the town website https://townofcrestone.colorado.gov/sites/townofcrestone/files/documents/Employment%20Application.pdf

Please submit a brief letter of intent with your completed application to Town Hall either in person via our secure payment slot at 108 W. Galena Ave; by mail to PO Box 64, Crestone 81131; or via email to crestoneclerk@fairpoint.net

Hourly pay: $15 per hour minimum

The Town of Crestone is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, the Town of Crestone complies with applicable state laws.