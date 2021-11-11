Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Trustees of the Town of Crestone for the year 2022, and will be reviewed and considered for final adoption at a Public Hearing to be held both in person at the Alder Meeting room (located at 111 S. Alder St. in Crestone, Colorado) and virtually via Zoom on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 1:30 pm. A copy of said proposed budget will be available for public inspection in the Town Hall (located at 108 W. Galena Ave. in Crestone, Colorado) beginning November 8, 2021. Any interested elector of the Town of Crestone may file with the Town Clerk any objections or other comments regarding the proposed budget, in writing, at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Kairina Danforth, Mayor

Allyson Ransom, Town Clerk

Published November 8, 2021 in the Crestone Eagle