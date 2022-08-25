The Town of Crestone Board of Trustees has completed their interview process and chosen Susan Hakanson as the finalist for the position of Crestone Town Administrator from a group of six applicants who submitted their references and applications during the past two months. Submitted by Crestone Clerk on August 23, 2022.
