AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF CRESTONE AMENDING ORDINANCE #2020-004 (AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF CRESTONE REPEALING AND REPLACING ORDINANCE 2019-001 WITH AMENDED PROVISIONS OF LIGHTING ORDINANCES IN THE TOWN OF CRESTONE)

WHEREAS, The Board of Trustees of the Town of Crestone passed Ordinance #2020-004 on December 14, 2020; and

WHEREAS, the Town of Crestone in furtherance of its application to the International Dark Sky Association (IDA), wishes to enact lower lumen levels and to give priority to matters of public safety, as determined by the Crestone Town Clerk.



NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF CRESTONE, COLORADO that Ordinance 2020-004 be amended to read as follows:

TOWN OF CRESTONE COLORADO ORDINANCE #2020-004

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF CRESTONE AMENDING THE ZONING REGULATIONS OF THE TOWN OF CRESTONE TO INCLUDE A SECTION RELATING TO ILLUMINATION AND CREATING A “DARK SKY” SECTION OF SAID REGULATIONS FOR THE TOWN.



INTRODUCED, read in full, adopted, APPROVED, and SIGNED the 18th day of February, 2021 by

Kairina Danfoth, Mayo

ATTESTED by Allyson Ransom, Town Clerk

APPROVED AS TO FORM by Gene Farish, Town Attorney

PUBLISHED by Title Only as per CRS 31-16-105 and Crestone Ordinance #2002-014 on February 18, 2021.



