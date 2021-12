THE TOWN OF CRESTONE – BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS

THURSDAY DECEMBER 30, 2021, 10:00 AM

AT TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM

111 S. ALDER ST.

AND VIRTUALLY VIA ZOOM

VARIANCE REQUEST FOR A SHIPPING CONTAINER AT 330 W. GALENA AVE. BLOCK 40, LOTS 1-7, OWNER TOM HOLLMER.

Zoom Meeting ID: 886 5880 8288

Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88658808288

To join by phone, dial +1 (646) 558-8656 and follow the prompts

Submitted by Clerk Allyson Ransom on December 9, 2021