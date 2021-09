This is a Request for Proposals for a Municipal Court Judge Services (“RFP”) to provide legal services for the Town of Crestone, which is a Court of Record. See full details on the Town of Crestone website at https://townofcrestone.colorado.gov/

Applicants must be active attorneys or judges practicing in Colorado.

Proposals and questions to be sent to: crestoneclerk@fairpoint.net

Submission deadline: December 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM.