The Town of Crestone is soliciting resumes from persons desiring to fulfill the appointment of Town Treasurer. This position will be responsible for reconciling the town bank accounts once a month, providing additional oversight of Town financial statements, and making recommendations to the Town Administrator to assure the town is managing its finances prudently and in accordance with laws of the State of Colorado and the best practices recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association. Desired experience, skills, and education include post-high school accounting and financial management education, former experience in an accounting and/or financial oversight position, former experience and knowledge of proper internal controls, ability to reconcile bank accounts accurately, ability to detect possible mistakes or other issues that need to be resolved. To work under the supervision of the Town Administrator and in cooperation with the Town Bookkeeper.

It is estimated that work will require 5 to 10 hours per month. Hourly rate negotiable. No benefits. This is a contract position. Send cover letter, resume and qualifications via email to crestoneclerk@fairpoint.net or via US mail to PO Box 64, Crestone 81131.

The Town of Crestone is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer and does not discriminate against applicants or employees on the basis of race, age, gender, color, religion, national origin, disability, veteran or marital status, sexual orientation, gender expression, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable federal, state and local law.