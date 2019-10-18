by Mary Lowers

According to a press release from the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 9:30pm on Sunday, October 13 Saguache County Dispatch received a call about a possible shooting in the area of KV Estates north of Moffat. Multiple Saguache County Deputies responded along with Saguache Fire and Ambulance units. Deputies found two victims on the scene; one had a gunshot wound and one was injured during the assault. One of the victims was taken from Moffat School parking lot in a flight for life helicopter to a hospital on the eastern slope. The second victim who was assaulted during the incident was transported to the hospital by a third party. The names of the injured have not been released. SCSO is looking for information about two males who may be involved in this crime. If you have any information call SCSO