Notice of Positive COVID-19 Test

As of the morning of 3/23/2020, Rio Grande County Public Health was notified by Rio Grande County Hospital that we do have two (2) positive cases of COVID-19 in Rio Grande County. The cases are currently a 20-year-old female and a 50-year-old male. They are both currently isolating at home.

This is a reminder that the virus is in our community so remember to keep observing social distancing, quarantine at home if you think you may have been exposed, and isolate yourself at home if you have any symptoms.

Use the SLV information hotline (719-480-8719) if you have questions. Questions around symptoms and testing can be directed to the nurse hotlines: SLV Health Nurse Line @ 719-589-2511 ext. 9. and Rio Grande Hospital Nurse line @ 719-657-4990. They will assess your condition over the phone and give you instructions on what to do next.

As we get more information so will you.

For accurate local information, please check the slvemergency.org website or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/slvemergency.

General COVID information: CO HELP line 1-877-462-2911 (English and Spanish)

updates: https://www.slvemergency.org/

Colorado updates and guidance: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus

CDC updates and guidance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html