by Vince Palermo

The times they are a-changing. One of the ways includes the electric industry. A good change is the increase in the generating capacity of renewable energy. It is a mix of wind and solar and each has its own 24-hr. pattern. The challenging part of renewables is that they are intermittent and unpredictable. That puts a burden on non-renewables to fill in the gaps. Tri-State Generation, which supplies our electricity, is a conglomerate of 21 generating plants scattered over four states. It has been a leader in the field of renewables, having eight of those plants wind- and solar-powered. These eight plants make up 25% of their generating capacity! But since this is variable, coal, gas, and fuel oil fills in the gaps, responding to peak demands. Peak demand electricity is expensive to generate and distribute, and that is responsible for Tri-State’s peak demand electricity cost. SLVREC has gone to a peak demand billing structure to meet Tri-State’s billing costs.

Distribution Demand charge will be for many the highest component of the new bill. It is based on the highest rate of usage (kW) at any time of the month. Energy Charge pays for the actual electricity you use (kWh), and this has gone down. Customer Charge, which pays for data collection, billing and payroll, has increased.

Distribution Demand is $7.59 times the highest kW peak during the month. Let’s look at how this can sneak up on you. Suppose that on a Monday afternoon you have a big laundry pile to do. Because it is very soiled you use warm water in the washer. Then you take it and load it in the electric dryer and turn it on high to get it done fast. While waiting for it to dry, you go in the kitchen and put a roast or pie in the electric oven. Then you make a cup of tea and sit down to catch your