Available mid-MAY. Rustic, off-grid 1,800 sq ft Commons homestead w/ 2 rm walk thru private quarters + porch upstairs; great room (some unfinished interior areas) and kitchen, 1½ bathrooms + laundry downstairs (lightly shared). Gardens, yard & chicken upkeeping/benefits. Basic furnishings. Beautiful 360 degree vistas. Annual lease. $850/mo (+ Propane/Firewood); or $750/mo w/project work exchange. Ideally for a woman interested in being part of our women’s cooperative enterprises program. Also perfect for reliable community-minded couple. email <info@earthart.org> Leave message: 719 588-7828
Related Posts
Searching for Kathy? (Black Truck)
December 14, 2020
House Cleaning
March 11, 2021
Mountain View Lot For Sale
October 1, 2020
Free Manure
October 1, 2020
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
36°Feels like: 30°F
Clear
7:06am7:15pm MDT
Wind: 5mph SE
Humidity: 63%
Pressure: 30.16"Hg
UV index: 0
SatSunMon
61/32°F
52/27°F
43/23°F
52/27°F
43/23°F
Upcoming Events
-
Spring EquinoxMarch 20 @ 3:37 am
-
Rumi Study Circle. All welcome over Zoom.March 25 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
-
SOIL Sangre de Cristo Speaker SeriesMarch 25 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
-
Crestone Food BankMarch 27 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
-
Passover beginsMarch 27 @ 7:22 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Headlines
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Hot Topics
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- DECLARING MARCH 20th, 2021 AS KNOW YOUR LOCAL PRODUCER DAY
- The Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Earth Knack! Sunday April 4th 1pm
- Hantavirus Awareness for Spring
- The remains of Xavier Zeven Garcia identified
- Spectacular Views
- 1 BR + LOFT 1000SF HOUSE
- Car Tires for Sale
- Rabbits
- Unique Co-op Community Commons House Rental, Hot Springs vicinity
- Colorado files lawsuit against BLM to invalidate Uncompahgre Resource Management Plan
- Free Motorbike
- House Cleaning