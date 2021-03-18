Available mid-MAY. Rustic, off-grid 1,800 sq ft Commons homestead w/ 2 rm walk thru private quarters + porch upstairs; great room (some unfinished interior areas) and kitchen, 1½ bathrooms + laundry downstairs (lightly shared). Gardens, yard & chicken upkeeping/benefits. Basic furnishings. Beautiful 360 degree vistas. Annual lease. $850/mo (+ Propane/Firewood); or $750/mo w/project work exchange. Ideally for a woman interested in being part of our women’s cooperative enterprises program. Also perfect for reliable community-minded couple. email <info@earthart.org> Leave message: 719 588-7828