Monte Vista, Colo., Sept. 14, 2020 – The Rio Grande National Forest (RGNF) announced today the “Specialist Series” of the forest’s weekly online customer service engagement sessions which began earlier this year. Specialists will share information about various topics related to the RGNF, with ample opportunity for questions. The first specialist, Bryce Hofmann, trails specialist from the Divide Ranger District, will present trail information on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Visitor Information Specialists (VIS) from the RGNF are available weekly, for customers to ask questions in an interactive online format. The Specialist Series will provide opportunities for more specific information while still conducting normal information services.

Our partners at the San Juan Mountains Association host the weekly Zoom sessions and provide visitor information services at our offices in Monte Vista and Del Norte.

An introduction to our Customer Engagement Sessions and the schedule for the Specialist Series can be found on our homepage under Features.

Contact our Visitor Information Specialist at the forest headquarters at 719-852-5941 for questions.