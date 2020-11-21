USFS News Release: Slash pile burning planned on the Rio Grande National Forest

Monte Vista, Colo. Nov. 19, 2020 – The Rio Grande National Forest plans to burn numerous piles of woody debris in timber sale and thinning project areas on the Rio Grande National Forest as conditions allow. The piles will be burned when there is sufficient snow cover to prevent them from spreading. Smoke from these pile burns may be visible for several days. The burn areas include:

The Poage Lake area south of South Fork.

The Black Mesa area west of Creede.

The Moon Pass area west of La Garita.

The Cumbres Pass area southwest of Horca.

Burning will be deferred on a limited number of slash piles to allow firewood removal prior to burning. For more information on firewood gathering opportunities, please contact your local ranger district office.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information seehttps://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.

For more information concerning the planned pile burning, contact the Rio Grande National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 719-852-5941.