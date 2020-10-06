The Crestone Eagle • October, 2020

Want to be a member of a great community board? ScSEED update & board members needed

by Liza Marron

In this time of uncertainty and concern it seems that here in Saguache County folks are pulling together. People hold the door for each other, call up friends to check on them, bring groceries to homebound seniors. Life maybe scary and lonely in the big cities, but here we are all neighbors. Here we need each other. Here everybody is part of the community.

Do you ever wish you could do more for your community? Do you have talents and time you would like to use to give back to Saguache County? ScSEED, Saguache County Sustainable Environment and Economic Development group, could help you meet that goal. It was founded in 1999 by over 200 county residents wanting to increase economic opportunities and maintain the quality of life our beautiful rural area offers.

Some of the projects ScSEED has assisted over the years are:

• The Wild & Scenic Film Festival, (to be live-streamed this year on November 14th—save the date)

• Ranching Celebrations and the Ranching Way of Life film and school curriculum

• Saguache downtown revitalization with Town of Saguache

• Saguache Hotel Marketing plan and Historic Structure Analysis

• Saguache Historic Walking Tour map

• Support of Crestone Redevelopment Project

• Support of Crestone Community Garden & Greenhouse

• Kerber Creek Restoration

• Saguache County Heritage Map

• Facilitation of Northern Saguache County Conservation Roundtable

• Support of Crestone Energy Fair

• Many years serving local food Pancake Breakfast at the Crestone Music Festival

• Public forums, meetings, planning sessions for educational and organizational efforts

• Serving as fiscal agent for groups over the years

• Currently fiscal for Crestone Baca Resiliency Group; Crestone Energy Fair and Saguache Senior Citizen Center

These are a few examples of ScSEED projects that have made a difference in our communities. Where there is a need, ScSEED has stepped up to find solutions and build bridges of cooperation to solve issues for Saguache County.

Our current projects include the Third Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival in November, Cool Block neighborhood energy efficiency groups, Crestone Energy Fair, Crestone Baca Resiliency, Saguache 285 Streetscape Project, Saguache Seniors Center and Ranch Elder History project. ScSEED is exploring Biomass projects for fuel and economic development.

ScSEED partners with many governmental and non-profit groups as well as business owners and entrepreneurs. Our board is active in these endeavors and members bring their experience and knowledge to the table.

We are looking for individuals who want to help guide Saguache County into the future and to help rebuild in a COVID world. There will be many programs and grants available and we need to avail ourselves of these opportunities. You can go to scseed.org, contact one of the current board members or send an email to scseeddevelopment@gmail.com. You can also donate to ScSEED to help keep these efforts moving forward and keep Saguache County a great place. P.O. Box 301 Saguache 81149. Thank you.